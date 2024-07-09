LSK now reveals why its President FAITH ODHIAMBO declined RUTO’s appointment – This lady is incorruptible

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has shared the intrigues behind its President Faith Odhiambo declining President William Ruto’s appointment to the National Debt Audit Task Force.
Speaking during an interview,
LSK Deputy President Mwaura Kabata revealed that there was no way Odhiambo was
going to be part of that unconstitutional task force.
Kabata explained that if
Odhiambo had been informed before the announcement was made, the Society would
have advised the President that such a move violated the Constitution.
He added that moments after Ruto
made the announcement on Friday last week, LSK met to discuss the next course
of action.
"As LSK we met on Friday at
around 2 pm after we saw the Gazette Notice and decided it was not right for us
to accept the appointment. We saw that the established task force was not
lawful," he stated.
Kabata noted that after
deliberations were made at the meeting, the LSK president resolved to decline
the appointment on the basis it was unconstitutional.
The LSK Deputy President further
explained that if Odhiambo agreed to be part of the committee, she would be
violating the law that she is supposed to champion.
He reiterated that auditing
public debt is a preserve of the Auditor General's Office.
Kabata also argued that at the
moment, Ruto may not be heeding advice being given or he is being given
wrong advice resulting in the current crisis.
He clarified that LSK was
willing to offer any assistance to the President as long as it did not violate
the 2010 Constitution.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments