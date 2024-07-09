The late TOM MBOYA to get justice at last as DCI swings into action after a 92-year-old assassin confessed to buying a gun that killed him

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - The late visionary Minister Tom Mboya may finally get justice 55 years after his assassination in cold blood.
This is after the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) swung into action following a confession by an
assassin who was involved in killing Mboya along Moi Avenue.
The DCI launched an
investigation into an incident in which a 92-year-old man confessed to buying a
gun that was used to assassinate Tom Mboya.
In a statement yesterday, the
directorate noted that necessary action will be taken once investigations into
the incident are completed.
"The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been drawn to an article in the Saturday Nation dated July 6th, 2024.
"The article reports that a
92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Tom Mboya,
a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister, and
statesman.”
"The DCI has initiated an
investigation and necessary action will be taken once the investigation is
complete," read the statement by DCI.
According to the Nation,
the 92-year-old confessed that he was among three men, whom he did not name,
who he claimed were approached with the mission of killing the former minister.
He claimed that the people who
approached him gave him money to acquire three pistols, which would later be
used to assassinate Mboya.
The 92-year-old further claimed
that the guns were purchased outside of the country to avoid being traced if a
ballistic investigation was done.
Mboya, who served as minister
for economic planning and development from 1964 to 1969, was assassinated in
Nairobi on July 5, 1969.
