The late TOM MBOYA to get justice at last as DCI swings into action after a 92-year-old assassin confessed to buying a gun that killed him





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - The late visionary Minister Tom Mboya may finally get justice 55 years after his assassination in cold blood.

This is after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) swung into action following a confession by an assassin who was involved in killing Mboya along Moi Avenue.

The DCI launched an investigation into an incident in which a 92-year-old man confessed to buying a gun that was used to assassinate Tom Mboya.

In a statement yesterday, the directorate noted that necessary action will be taken once investigations into the incident are completed.

"The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been drawn to an article in the Saturday Nation dated July 6th, 2024.

"The article reports that a 92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Tom Mboya, a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister, and statesman.”

"The DCI has initiated an investigation and necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete," read the statement by DCI.

According to the Nation, the 92-year-old confessed that he was among three men, whom he did not name, who he claimed were approached with the mission of killing the former minister.

He claimed that the people who approached him gave him money to acquire three pistols, which would later be used to assassinate Mboya.

The 92-year-old further claimed that the guns were purchased outside of the country to avoid being traced if a ballistic investigation was done.

Mboya, who served as minister for economic planning and development from 1964 to 1969, was assassinated in Nairobi on July 5, 1969.

The Kenyan DAILY POST