Local Kalenjin comedian, PROPESA, records an audio of a rogue state agent threatening him for exposing delay in the issuing of IDs and passports - He has gone into hiding(LISTEN).





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Renowned local Kalenjin comedian Propesa has been forced to go into hiding after he started receiving threatening calls from suspected rogue state agents for exposing delays in the issuance of IDs and passports.

Propesa has been very vocal about the issue on X spaces.

He received a threatening phone call from a guy called Kamau and recorded it.

Kamau warned Propesa to go slow or else face dire consequences.

Listen to the threatening phone call.

Propesa took this video of the threats received while speaking to someone called Kamau. @PropesaTV pic.twitter.com/I6LJOxZEAD — Wanyama Wafula | Ghost (@wanyama__wafula) July 23, 2024

