DCI withdraws incitement charges against BABU OWINO – See why they chickened out from summoning the ODM lawmaker





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has revealed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has withdrawn summons over incitement allegations.

In a post on his X page, Babu, who had been summoned to appear before DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Wednesday, shared a screenshot of the DCI's communication showing that he was no longer required to avail himself.

The firebrand Orange Democratic Movement MP said he had planned to attend to show up at DCI offices accompanied by his advocates, several Members of Parliament, and supporters from across Kenya.

"I was to be accompanied by my advocates, MPs and the people of Kenya, but it appears news of our visit in our thousands prompted them to recall their invitation," Babu Owino said.

"I reiterate that we shall not be intimidated into silence.

"No matter the price, we are ready to pay it."Babu Owino added.

Babu had also been summoned over money laundering claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST