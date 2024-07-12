Local comedian, Dr. OFWENEKE, divorces for the second time as his immediate ex-wife, CHRISTINE, describes him as a narcissist and accuses him of infidelity.





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Christine Tenderess, the ex-wife of popular comedian- cum-radio presenter, Dr. Ofweneke, has opened up about their failed marriage.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Christine spilled the beans about the bad things that Ofweneke used to do to her, leading to their separation.

She described him as a narcissist who broke her heart several times.

He allegedly cheated on her and exploited her financially, leaving her bankrupt.

So toxic was Christine’s marriage with Ofweneke that he forced her to cut ties with friends and family.

Christine revealed that by the time she left Ofweneke, she was completely drained.

Christine’s post comes days after Ofweneke’s ex-wife Nicah The Queen stated that several people painted her black after the separation, adding that it’s ironic how Ofweneke is now in his third marriage.

Nicah further asked what went wrong with his ex’s second marriage stating that they were a power couple.

“Mimi hii dunia mtanionesha mambo!! you guys said I’m the problem!

"Sasa Naona ex husband ako kwa ndoa ya tatu hebu nipeeni udaku.

"Shida ya huyo wa pili ilikuwa gani na alikuwa love of his lifeeeeh Ofwenekee!” she wrote.

The multitalented comedian on July 7, 2024, proudly introduced his wife Maryanne Baraza to the audience during his TV show.

Maryanne who is an upcoming YouTuber and a financial analyst dealing with real estate made her first public appearance as the comedian’s wife during the reality show as a celebrity guest.

“The lady who is our celebrity guest on the show tonight is, of course, an upcoming YouTuber, she’s also a financial analyst as well as a real estate expert.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Let’s appreciate Maryanne Baraza for the first time on the show.

"Allow me to introduce to you Mrs Ofweneke,” he announced.

Below is a post by his immediate ex-wife, Christine.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.