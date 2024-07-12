An insider reveals what MOSES KURIA did immediately after RUTO started reading his speech and announced that he had dissolved the cabinet.

Friday, July 12, 2024 - A source close to Moses Kuria’s office has revealed that his former boss could have been aware that President Ruto was planning to dissolve the Cabinet when he addressed the nation from State House on Thursday afternoon.
Kuria was reportedly in the office when Ruto addressed
the nation and announced that all Cabinet Secretaries should vacate office.
The former CS packed his things and left immediately after
Ruto started reading his speech.
“He packed things and left immediately the president started
reading his speech,” an aide who spoke on condition of anonymity told a local
daily.
A day before Kuria was sacked, he was in his usual element
bragging how he had been assigned the role of streamlining the coffee sector,
allegedly due to DP Gachagu’s incompetence.
While addressing mourners during the burial of his aunt Mary
Njeri at Kairi village in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, Kuria revealed that
Ruto had assigned him the role of spearheading reforms in the coffee sector.
Ruto said he was forced to fire the Cabinet Secretaries
after listening keenly to the people of Kenya and
after a holistic appraisal of the performance of the Cabinet and its
achievements and challenges.
