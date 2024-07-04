Listen to the bold message that the brother of ERIC SHIENI, the University of Nairobi student shot dead by a sniper at Parliament, delivered to RUTO during his burial (VIDEO).


Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Fred Shieni, the brother to Eric Shieni, whose life was cut short by a sniper during anti-finance bill protests, has told President William Ruto that his brother was not a criminal.

Speaking during Eric’s burial in Narok, Fred said his brother was exercising his democratic rights while unarmed when he was shot dead outside Parliament buildings.

“My brother was not a criminal. He was a University student and a smart guy. He just wanted to be heard,” Fred, a staff at DHL said.

“We are not trying to overthrow your government. We are trying to address the issues that we feel don’t favour us,” he added.

He told President Ruto that Gen Z youths will not relent in their fight against bad governance until the government listens to them.


