University of Nairobi Finance student shot dead by a sniper outside Parliament during protests laid to rest - His dream was to become Treasury CS (PHOTOs).







Thursday, July 4, 2024 - 27-year-old University of Nairobi student Eric Shieni has been laid to rest at his family’s home in Narok.

Shieni was shot dead by a sniper outside Parliament buildings during the anti-finance bill protests.

A postmortem report showed that he had been killed by a single shot to the head that raptured his brain.

Shieni’s brilliance with numbers fired up his ambition for a stellar career in finance, promising his family that he would one day become the Treasury CS in Kenya that seals all corruption loopholes.

He was due to graduate this coming September and had concluded his CPA studies that had made him a fully baked accountant.

His first-born brother Meshack Leshan - whom he lived with in South B - said that he spoke to Shieni at 1:25pm on the phone and he told him he was protesting in town but he asked him to withdraw and go back to the house.

When he tried to reach him at 2pm, the phone was not going through.

“I told him to go back to the house because he had protested enough and he agreed.

"At 2pm, he was unreachable and his girlfriend later confirmed that he was no more,” said his brother.

In the days running up to June 25, Shieni often discussed the contentious Finance Bill 2024 with his family, telling them “This one will finish you guys completely.”

Leshan said Shieni would analyse the bill to the family “because he had read it and understood it very well.”

Below are photos of his burial.

