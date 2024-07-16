Lawyer SETEVE OGOLLA is reportedly cheating on his wife with a prominent UDA female politician - Her identity has been unmasked.









Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, has been linked to an extra-marital affair with Uasin Gishu Woman Rep and Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei.

According to Aoko Otieno, Gladys Shollei has been using Ogolla to push the government agenda and propaganda on social media, thanks to their affair.

Aoko said Ogolla is a state agent and anything he says is from his alleged lover Gladys Shollei, a close ally of President Ruto.

Ogolla got married to Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, in 2022 in a glamorous wedding that was the talk of the town.

However, their hyped marriage has been marred with infidelity allegations.

On the other hand, Gladys Shollei also parted ways with her husband Sam Shollei over infidelity.

She moved on after the divorce and fell in love with an aging mzungu man, whom she is reportedly cheating on with Ogolla.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.