DRAMA as a Nairobi slay queen records a video confronting a man who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ as his car speeds off along the highway.





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - An unidentified man is trending after a slay queen recorded herself confronting him after he reportedly refused to pay her for the ‘services’ rendered.

He took her to a hotel room where they agreed to have paid ‘fun’.

However, he refused to give her the agreed amount after satisfying his ‘manly needs’, prompting her to cause drama as she demanded her dues.

She recorded herself confronting the guy inside his vehicle as he sped off along the highway.

“Give me my money,” the enraged lady lamented.

“Nipee pesa niende,” she went on as the man tried to calm her down in vain.

Watch the video.

Nairobi slay queen records a video confronting a man who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ as his car speeds off along the highway. pic.twitter.com/xij2aF2Gwp — HotSource (@MotoMushene) July 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.