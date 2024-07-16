Wife of aspiring Meru politician, RODGERS KIPEMBE, shares a photo of him and his ‘mpango wa kando’ that broke their marriage - Vows she will never go back to him.

Tuesday, July 16, 202 - Betty Maingi, the ex-wife of aspiring Meru politician, Rodgers Kipembe, has taken to social media to spill the dirt about their crumbled marriage.
Betty shared a romantic photo of her ex-husband and his
mpango wa kando which she received a year ago, leading to their divorce.
The mother of two said when she received the photo of her
ex-husband cheating, she felt less of a woman and thought that her life had
come to an end.
“1 year ago when I received this photo and many other photos, I thought my life was to end.
"I
felt less of a woman. Not because this was the only woman that I saw in my now
ex life but the audacity that came with it,” she recounted.
Betty has since moved on and made it clear that her
marriage with the flamboyant politician and businessman is irreconcilable.
She claimed that he took advantage of her for the 9 years
that they were married.
“No amount of tagging me old videos is going to make me come back to the disrespectful you,” she said.
Check out her post on Facebook.
The
