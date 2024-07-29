Lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI loses temper, threatens to shoot a Judge







Seasoned lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui who is known for his short temper and unending drama in the corridors of justice is a worried and distressed man.

The outspoken lawyer was recently involved in serious drama, where he threatened to shoot a judge over an ongoing case during a virtual hearing of a case.

Word has it that the top bosses in the Judiciary have vowed to punish Kinyanjui just the same way they dealt with controversial lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi famously known as “The grandmullah”.

Kinyanjui, who also represents former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, in several cases, including the impeachment one among other lawyers, has been on a losing spree, losing many cases much to the disgust of clients.

Potential clients are said to have changed their minds to seek services elsewhere since he has declared war on the Judiciary.

Some of his colleagues have labelled him a simp who talks too much but delivers little