LADY calls off her wedding a week to the ceremony after she discovered her fiancé had an affair with her late cousin







Friday, July 12, 2024 - Award-winning MC, Imaan Mike Umoh, has revealed that his client called off her wedding slated for next week in Uyo after she discovered that her fiancé had an affair with her late cousin.

“IN UYO! Just now, a lady my (client) called off her next week's wedding because she discovered that her husband had an affair with her late cousin. The born again sister said is a taboo for her to have shared something with her cousin,” he wrote.

"The man is requesting for fifty thousand US dollars damage and that he can't continue with the marriage either.

“According to the man, he never knew his late girlfriend was his wife to be his cousin after 6 years of moaning her death. My balance ooo. WHAT.”