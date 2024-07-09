I have no strength to attend another funeral - BONIFACE MWANGI breaks down as he attends the burial of DAVID CHEGE, the first protester to be shot dead by a sniper outside Parliament (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi turned up to comfort the family of David Chege, the first protester who was shot dead by a sniper outside Parliament on June 25, 2024, during the anti-finance bill protests.

Taking to his X account, Mwangi said Chege’s family requested him to carry his casket and fight for his justice.

“He was martyred for our country, protesting for a better Kenya,’’ he tweeted.

The vocal activist further said that he would not attend any other funeral.

The grief and pain he has seen in the few funerals he has attended has left him broken.

Most of those who died in the protests were in their prime fighting for a better country.

“Unfortunately, l have no strength to attend another funeral.

“The grief and pain l have seen in the mortuary, and the few funerals I've attended have broken me in so many, many ways.

“I can’t even imagine what the families are going through.

“Young lives stolen in their prime. The knife in the heart was today’s announcement that some old men have met and decided they want dialogue, without mentioning justice for the victims, and compensation.

“We must stand with the families, fight for them to get justice, and ensure their sacrifice wasn’t in vain.

“Those men who posed for a group photo at KICC today, are the enemies of Gen Zs and those we have lost,” he added.

Below are photos of Chege’s funeral.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.