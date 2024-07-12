Shock as 9 bodies wrapped in sacks are retrieved from a dumpsite in Mukuru slums –Were these bodies from GITHURAI Massacre?





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Police have retrieved nine bodies from a local dumpsite in Mukuru slums in Nairobi following a tip-off from members of the public.

The nine bodies were wrapped in sacks and dumped at a dump site. Some were fresh while others were decomposed.

Witnesses and police said some had burns. They seemed to have been killed elsewhere and dumped at the site near Kware Police Station.

The discovery was made by local youths by about midday on Friday, July 12.

Police arrived at the scene as the bodies were being retrieved by the youth and helped to move them to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are investigating.

It is not clear who was behind the murder.

There were fears the number of the bodies would increase. This is because the site is expansive and it was stinking even after the nine bodies were removed.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the deaths which he added indicate to murder.

This comes amid complaints that several people were missing in the Githurai estate after last month’s anti-tax protests in the country.

Some have been found dead in mortuaries while others are still missing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST