More suspects who raided KIMANI ICHUNGWAH’s office and torched it during protests arrested and stolen items recovered - Mkono Wa Serikali Ni Mrefu (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Four more suspects linked to the arson incident where CDF offices were looted and torched in Kikuyu Constituency have been arrested and several recoveries made from their houses.

From the house of 28-year-old Samuel Muiri Ruiyi who is a driver at a primary school in the Nderi area, a 32" TV set was recovered, before he led the officers to his accomplice Samuel Wanjohi, 23, who was also in possession of another 32" Sony TV belonging to the CDF offices.

A 16-year-old form three boy from a Kabete school was also among those arrested after he was captured on a CCTV footage disappearing with a Bluetooth speaker. The speaker was also recovered.

In the Rironi area of Limuru, Paul Kuria Njenga, 23, was also arrested after he was seen stealing several equipment that he later sold to unsuspecting buyers in Kitengela.

The suspects pend arraignment at the Kiambu Law Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.