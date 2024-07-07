Kenyatta University student who went missing after anti-government protests found murdered and his body dumped in a quarry! RIP! DENZEL OMONDI (PHOTOs).





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Shock and grief has engulfed Kenyatta University students after the body of Denzel Omondi, a Quantity Survey student, was found dumped in a quarry.

Omondi went missing on Wednesday, 26th June, a day after the anti-finance bill protests.

He was among the protesters who turned up for the protests and occupied Parliament.

According to Omondi’s brother, he was abducted by unknown people.

His body was retrieved from the Mashinani quarry in Kabete constituency.

It is believed that his death is linked to the Gen Z protests.









