Another Kenyatta University student abducted and murdered after participating in anti-government protests - PHOTO shocks Kenyans! Hii ni unyama (LOOK).

Sunday, July 7, 2024 - A Kenyatta University student who went missing after anti-government protests has been found brutally murdered.
Braxton Mugesi is believed to have been abducted by rogue
state security officials in connection with the anti-government protests.
He was among the Kenyatta University students who
organized the demos and travelled to the Nairobi Central Business District to
occupy parliament.
He was tortured by his abductors and slaughtered like a
chicken.
Photo of Mugesi’s body has surfaced on social media and
left Kenyans in shock.
He died a painful death at the hands of his abductors.
If you want to see the photo, click this link.
