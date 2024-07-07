Another Kenyatta University student abducted and murdered after participating in anti-government protests - PHOTO shocks Kenyans! Hii ni unyama (LOOK).





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - A Kenyatta University student who went missing after anti-government protests has been found brutally murdered.

Braxton Mugesi is believed to have been abducted by rogue state security officials in connection with the anti-government protests.

He was among the Kenyatta University students who organized the demos and travelled to the Nairobi Central Business District to occupy parliament.

He was tortured by his abductors and slaughtered like a chicken.

Photo of Mugesi’s body has surfaced on social media and left Kenyans in shock.

He died a painful death at the hands of his abductors.

