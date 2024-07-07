KAREN NYAMU cannot believe that LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO rejected RUTO’s job offer– See what she said.

Sunday, July 7, 2024 - On Saturday, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo surprised many Kenyans by rejecting a job offer from President William Ruto.
Ruto had appointed
Faith as a member of the Presidential Taskforce that was supposed to audit
Kenya's debts and report to him within three months.
In a statement on Saturday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo
rejected the appointment, stating it is unconstitutional because the office of
the Auditor General is responsible for that task.
Taking to social media, nominated senator Karen
Nyamu said she didn't understand the rationale behind the LSK president turning
down the appointment.
She argued that Odhiambo had denied an
opportunity to have Kenyans' interests represented by the best.
"I'm not sure of the rationale for LSK president Faith Odhiambo to decline the President’s appointment to the task force that will conduct a forensic audit of public debt.
"She has turned down an
opportunity to have Kenyan interests represented by the premier bar association
in line with one of its objectives to protect and assist the public in Kenya in
all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law," Nyamu said.
