KAREN NYAMU cannot believe that LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO rejected RUTO’s job offer– See what she said.





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - On Saturday, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo surprised many Kenyans by rejecting a job offer from President William Ruto.

Ruto had appointed Faith as a member of the Presidential Taskforce that was supposed to audit Kenya's debts and report to him within three months.

In a statement on Saturday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo rejected the appointment, stating it is unconstitutional because the office of the Auditor General is responsible for that task.

Taking to social media, nominated senator Karen Nyamu said she didn't understand the rationale behind the LSK president turning down the appointment.

She argued that Odhiambo had denied an opportunity to have Kenyans' interests represented by the best.

"I'm not sure of the rationale for LSK president Faith Odhiambo to decline the President’s appointment to the task force that will conduct a forensic audit of public debt.

"She has turned down an opportunity to have Kenyan interests represented by the premier bar association in line with one of its objectives to protect and assist the public in Kenya in all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law," Nyamu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST