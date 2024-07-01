KANYE WEST makes surprise visit to Russia (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)

Monday, July 01, 2024 - Rap star, Kanye West, made a surprise visit to Russia on Sunday, June 30 where he was mobbed by fans.
The 47-year-old American, who has praised Vladimir Putin,
the Russian president, in the past, was filmed shopping in Moscow wearing baggy
white trousers and a white hoodie.
He is reportedly in Russia to celebrate the 40th birthday of
Gosha Rubchinskiy, a Russian fashion designer.
“Hello, Moscow,” he wrote in Russian, at midday local time on Sunday on the VKontakte website, Russia’s state-monitored version of Facebook.
Videos shot by fans on their mobile phones showed Ye walking
through a Moscow underpass with his entourage and bodyguards.
He was also seen walking across a hotel lobby, shopping in
the upmarket Gum Mall and admiring Red Square from a viewing station.
He reportedly stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel, next to the Kremlin in the centre of Moscow, where the 212sqm presidential suite costs around £10,000 a night and comes with an en-suite sauna and a “luxurious marble bathroom”.
In videos posted online, thousands of fans rushed to catch a
glimpse of one of Kanye, one of the world’s biggest-selling artists.
