Fit bodybuilder, 36, dies after suffering blood clot while preparing for competition







Monday, July 01, 2024 - A bodybuilding star died suddenly at 36 after suffering a blood clot, just weeks before she was set to compete.

Cintia Goldani, from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, reportedly succumbed to complications caused by pneumonia after she contracted the lung infection.

"With great pain and sadness, I hereby inform you the passing of Professional Figure Athlete @cintiagoldanipro due to complications from pneumonia," the account wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

"Cynthia was an angel in human form. God needed backup in heaven."

She was reportedly rushed to hospital but passed away after developing a blood clot.

Ms Goldani, a presenter of the "Figure" category of the Muscle Contest female bodybuilding competition, was set to compete in her home country next month.

She placed 10th in the "Figure" category of the Brazilian competition last year, according to BarBend.

Cynthia had also advertised for an "amateur bodybuilding event" in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on October 12.

Ms Goldani’s partner, Gustavo Cesar GC, posted a tribute on Instagram.

"This is the last photo I have of you in my phone, and this is how I want to remember you forever!" the fellow Brazilian bodybuilder wrote.

"Happy smiling and with that wonderful energy, you were the best human being I have ever met in the world!

“I wish I could thank you for everything you’ve done for me, but I will thank you every day when I see the sunset … Thank you Cíntia, you are made of pure true love and God wanted you closer to him and away from this evil of the world. I wanted to be there with you being happy as we always were.”