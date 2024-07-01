Fit bodybuilder, 36, dies after suffering blood clot while preparing for competition

Monday, July 01, 2024 - A bodybuilding star died suddenly at 36 after suffering a blood clot, just weeks before she was set to compete.
Cintia Goldani, from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, reportedly
succumbed to complications caused by pneumonia after she contracted the lung
infection.
"With great pain and sadness, I hereby inform you the
passing of Professional Figure Athlete @cintiagoldanipro due to complications
from pneumonia," the account wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.
"Cynthia was an angel in human form. God needed backup
in heaven."
She was reportedly rushed to hospital but passed away after
developing a blood clot.
Ms Goldani, a presenter of the "Figure" category
of the Muscle Contest female bodybuilding competition, was set to compete in
her home country next month.
She placed 10th in the "Figure" category of the
Brazilian competition last year, according to BarBend.
Cynthia had also advertised for an "amateur
bodybuilding event" in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on October 12.
Ms Goldani’s partner, Gustavo Cesar GC, posted a tribute on
Instagram.
"This is the last photo I have of you in my phone, and
this is how I want to remember you forever!" the fellow Brazilian
bodybuilder wrote.
"Happy smiling and with that wonderful energy, you were
the best human being I have ever met in the world!
“I wish I could thank you for everything you’ve done for me,
but I will thank you every day when I see the sunset … Thank you Cíntia, you
are made of pure true love and God wanted you closer to him and away from this
evil of the world. I wanted to be there with you being happy as we always
were.”
0 Comments