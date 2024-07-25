Azimio is now dead and gone after RAILA ODINGA’s betrayal – MARTHA KARUA tells KALONZO not to waste time flogging a dead horse





Friday, July 26, 2024 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has spelt doom for the Azimio Coalition after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga betrayed them by forwarding the names of four top ODM leaders to President William Ruto’s cabinet.

Speaking during an interview, Karua said Azimio was on its deathbed after Ruto nominated ODM members to his broad-based government.

Karua asserted that the coalition had been pulling in different directions since the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) began its talks.

According to her, Azimio agreed at the beginning of the year that every party should build itself.

"Azimio is shaky and I think after yesterday, it's done.

"I'm saying shaky because, since the NADCO talks, we've been pulling in different directions.

"The only thing that has saved us is that we said at the beginning of this year, let every party go and build itself.

"So, I've been busy with Narc-Kenya and not busy with Azimio," Karua remarked.

However, Karua said some of the coalition members will hold a meeting on Monday next week and make a statement later.

On Ruto nominating four ODM members to the cabinet, the Narc Kenya leader noted that she was not surprised.

"I was not surprised because Ruto modus operandi, his way of working, he is everything.

"He is a jack of all trades. I am sure that he can appoint the CSs, but he will be the one running the ministries.

"It is a one-man show," Karua stated.

Ruto nominated ODM’s John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Opiyo Wandayi to the Cabinet despite being members of Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST