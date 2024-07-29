Watch the embarrassing moment Nyali MP MOHAMMED ALI was booed by the locals while giving a speech in the presence of President RUTO after attacking JOHO (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - There was drama during a public function attended by President William Ruto in Mombasa after the locals heckled Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali as the Head of State watched helplessly.

The function turned dramatic when Mohammed Ali was invited to the podium to give his speech and started attacking Former Governor Hassan Joho, who was recently nominated to the cabinet by President Ruto.

The vocal MP said Joho must stop engaging in local politics and focus on his national duty after being nominated as the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Mining.

His remarks did not augur well with the locals, the majority of whom support Joho.

They ganged up against Mohammed Ali and booed him, forcing him to cut short his speech.

In the video, the UDA-affiliated MP is seen trying to calm down the locals in vain as they continue booing him while demanding that he leave the podium.

Joho and Mohammed Ali don’t see eye to eye.

At one time, Mohammed Ali accused Joho of threatening to kill him.

Watch video of the MP being humiliated in front of the President.

Mohammed Ali Jicho Pevu gets booed off the stage...infront of President Ruto pic.twitter.com/CWkypON6LW — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 29, 2024

