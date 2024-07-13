IMF apologises to Kenyans over the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests that left 42 dead and hundreds injured





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has apologized to Kenyans for the anti-government protests that led to the government dropping the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

The IMF was supporting the Finance Bill 2024 which was to choke Kenyans with taxes if approved by Parliament and signed into law by President William Ruto.

In a press briefing, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack expressed "deepest sympathy" to the youth who either lost their loved ones or incurred injuries during the protests.

She also defended the IMF’s position after facing backlash from Kenyans who accused the Fund of imposing tough conditions for Kenya to acquire funding.

“Let me start by expressing our deepest sympathy to the people affected by tragic events in Kenya.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost their lives, lost loved ones or suffered injuries.

"With respect to Kenya’s broader situation, it’s important to say that the situation reflects broader challenges facing many of our low-income members,” she said.

“Many of these countries are experiencing a funding squeeze including on account of tighter global financial conditions and reduced availability of concessional financing.

"Policymakers in these countries including Kenya face a complex balancing act; they have pressing spending needs in priority areas such as social programs, health and education.

"They are managing rising public debt and debt service. They also have the challenge of boosting domestic revenue.”

Kozack revealed that the IMF’s goal is to help Kenya build sustainable growth, generate jobs for the young population, and promote programs to assist the less fortunate in society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST