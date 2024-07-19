Good news as Kenyan Police officers help Haitian police recapture Auorite Portuaire Nationale port from gangs





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Kenyan police officers with the assistance of their Haitian counterparts have successfully recaptured, Auorite Portuaire Nationale (APN), a popular Haitian port that was under gang control.

The achievement came following a fierce gun battle with gang members who had occupied the strategic seaport since March 6, 2024.

Gangs at the port had hindered the delivery of essential supplies, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation.

The commandant of Kenya police officers in Haiti Godfrey Otunge confirmed the milestone, a first for Kenyan police officers, following the deployment of the first group of 200 officers.

"The Kenyan contingent and the Haitian police officers managed to repulse the gangs who had started shooting at them.

"The officers then took over the port, which was controlled by the gangs," Otunge told a local Kenyan daily.

This success came hours after Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille declared a state of emergency in 14 areas overrun by gangs.

"I authorise the Haitian National Police, with the support of the Haitian Armed Forces and the MS, to gradually deploy and launch operations in the affected areas," Conille said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST