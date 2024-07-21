I will never allow men who want a submissive woman come near my daughter - Man says and gives reasons







Sunday, July 21, 2024 - A writer has called out men who say they want submissive wives.

He added that he will never allow such men near his daughter.

He proceeded to give reasons.

He wrote:

"Whenever I hear some of my gender saying they want a submissive woman as wife, or that their wives should be submissive, I smile in pity.

"First, it simply shows their character. I will never allow such men come near my daughter. They are not fit to marry.

"Second, they are looking for one-way ticket to premature graves.

"Submission is not a requirement for a marital or even mere romantic union. It is achieved in a good union. And do not go throwing biblical quotations to justify your ignorance. It cuts no ice with me."