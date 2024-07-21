I will never allow men who want a submissive woman come near my daughter - Man says and gives reasons

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - A writer has called out men who say they want submissive wives.
He added that he will never allow such men near his
daughter.
He proceeded to give reasons.
He wrote:
"Whenever I hear some of my gender saying they want a
submissive woman as wife, or that their wives should be submissive, I smile in
pity.
"First, it simply shows their character. I will never
allow such men come near my daughter. They are not fit to marry.
"Second, they are looking for one-way ticket to
premature graves.
"Submission is not a requirement for a marital or even mere romantic union. It is achieved in a good union. And do not go throwing biblical quotations to justify your ignorance. It cuts no ice with me."
