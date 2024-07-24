It is wrong for the older generation like me and RAILA ODINGA to hijack the Gen Z protests – MARTHA KARUA says





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has bashed Orange Democratic Movement leaders for trying to hijack the Generation Zoomers (Gen Zs)protests.

Some ODM leaders, led by Raila Odinga, have been using the Gen Z protests to negotiate for cabinet secretary appointments in President William Ruto’s government.

In an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Karua said these leaders can only be spoilers for the young Kenyans who want to have a better country.

"It's not right for people of my generation to attempt to hijack the youth movement that is asking for transparency and accountability, that is saying things are so wrong we need to go back to the reset button.

"We can only be spoilers," Karua said.

She noted that the time to let the young generation lead is now but that shouldn't mean the older generation should not be part of the movement.

"We should listen to them... It's time we largely gave way to these young people."

Karua insisted that her generation has failed Kenyans before and does not qualify to represent in any way.

She said that in last year's talks, they abandoned the issues raised by Kenyans - the cost of living.

The Narc Kenya leader said the youths now want to discuss issues and not personalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST