CHARLENE RUTO comes out guns blazing after it emerged that her Foundation stole from unsuspecting Kenyans in the Israel deal

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has been forced to set the record straight about her foundation, named SMACHS.
This is after it emerged that
SMACHS has been soliciting funds from individuals attending the Kenya-Israel
Agricultural Exchange Program.
In a statement, Charlene denied
that SMACHS is involved in a scheme to solicit funds from the attendees of the
program.
According to the Charlene-led
foundation, the organization was only involved in facilitating the
identification of a cohort to undergo the Program.
Additionally, SMACHS confirmed
that the foundation was one of the institutions mandated to recruit
individuals who would undertake the program in Israel, where 45 were
identified.
” As part of the recruitment
campaign, SMACHS Foundation alongside other institutions was mandated with the
task of identifying young trainees for The MASHAV Agricultural Training
Program.”
“As a result, we were able to
identify and send 25 individuals in the first cohort, and 20 individuals in the
second Cohort,” SMACHS stated.
SMACHS further clarified that
contrary to earlier allegations made by several individuals, no funds were
solicited from the participants.
“As a non-profit organization,
we do not solicit funds from any individuals for any opportunities,
partnerships or training activity whatsoever;” read the statement in part.
Additionally, SMACHS denied any
involvement with an individual purported to have been collecting bribes from
individuals on behalf of the organisation.
Kenya sent 210 agriculture
trainees to Israel on an 11-month airlift project under the Mashav Agricultural
Training Program in August 2023.
