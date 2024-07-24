Here are the Cabinet slots President RUTO has offered ODM’s OPARANYA, JOHO and MBADI in the Government of National Unity.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - President William Ruto is expected to deliver a State of the Nation address this afternoon, during which he is anticipated to name the second batch of cabinet nominees.

Last week, Ruto named 11 cabinet nominees, including Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Rebecca Miano (Attorney General), Debra Mulongo (Health), Alice Wahome (Lands), Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), Aden Duale (Environment), Julius Migosi (Education), Eric Muriithi (Water), Margaret Ndungu (ICT), and Andrew Muhia (Agriculture).

Following the naming of the first batch, Ruto is expected to announce the second batch of cabinet nominees, which includes ODM chairman John Mbadi and ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya.

Oparanya will be named Treasury cabinet secretary and Hassan Joho is expected to be named Tourism CS.

John Mbadi will be named as the Labour cabinet secretary nominee.

Oparanya, Joho, and Mbadi have the blessing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has been lying to Kenyans by claiming that his party is not interested in joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma is on the record saying that the ODM party has given full blessing to all those joining the Ruto government as Cabinet secretaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST