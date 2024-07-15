Is MOSES KURIA insinuating that GACHAGUA was planning to overthrow RUTO after he hijacked Gen Z protests? – LOOK!





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has made comments suggesting a possible link between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Gen Z protests, which culminated in the storming of Kenya's Parliament on June 25, 2024, and the chasing of MPs who supported the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

During an interview with Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo, Kuria stated that some senior government officials hijacked the Gen Z protests and were planning to oust President William Ruto.

“Some people who were in this government were attempting a coup. We know some people like a hyena who saw the hand swinging. They thought it was gone, and they took advantage of the Gen Z there. This was a clear failed coup,” Kuria said

The former CS further revealed that the cracks within the Cabinet had made it untenable to transact business for the people.

“We had our problems, even to have a Cabinet committee was a problem and we needed to give the president a chance to reconvene his cabinet,” he said.

Although his ministry was dogged by corruption allegations over the importation of edible oils, Kuria maintains the process was above board.

“For the last two years, edible oils have remained at 50% of what they were before,” the former CS said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST