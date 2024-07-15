"I now respect Gen Z, they have proven me wrong!" – Jobless MOSES KURIA says after he was sacked by RUTO





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has admitted that he underestimated Gen Z protests, which have forced President William Ruto to dismiss his entire cabinet, excluding Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Kuria said he now respects Gen Z and said he has learned a valuable lesson from them.

“I’ve been calling them the generation of Uber and fish fingers.

"They have proven me wrong.

"Now the Uber and the fish fingers people have shown me they can take this country forward.

" If I had a wish, I would want to be a Gen Z,” Kuria said.

He reflected on those trolling him online after the job loss, saying “Some people are enjoying me wewe ulifutwa n ahata wao hawana job… hata hao wananiridicule na hatuna job.

"Ati mimi unipate kwa corner nalia ooh, not me… I’m a global person.”

As President Ruto plans to reconstitute a broad-based Cabinet, Kuria says he supports including opposition members in the government.

“I support the government of national unity.

"If I get a chance to serve in the cabinet again, I won’t mind coming back but if I don’t, so be it,” he said.

