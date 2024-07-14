Don’t involve me in your dialogue with RUTO – UHURU’s man JEREMIAH KIONI now tells RAILA

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni ruled out any possibility of Raila Odinga’s Azimio participating in dialogue with President William Ruto, stating he would personally not take part if it occurred.
Speaking at Butere over the weekend, Kioni
dismissed Ruto-Raila’s dialogue, stating that it would be an exercise in
futility that would not necessarily lead to anything tangible, including Kenya's
prosperity.
According to Kioni, any dialogue with the
president would be a stain on Azimio's record. He also equated that to helping
Ruto retain his seat in the 2027 elections.
“The former IEBC was broken down by Ruto
himself, and now he wants to use Azimio to appoint commissioners who will
favour him in 2027,” Kioni alleged.
In his heated speech, Kioni stated that even
though Ruto dismissed his cabinet, he was responsible for the current State of
the Nation.
The Jubilee Party Sec Gen further stated that
any dialogue was a political play that would not solve the issues affecting
Kenyans.
Kioni further lashed out at Ruto, claiming that
he perpetrated a hostile takeover of the Jubilee Party after the 2022
elections.
“I have fought for Jubilee but he stole
Jubilee Party. How should I be expected to dialogue with someone who took over
my party,” added Kioni.
Additionally, Kioni, stated that although his
Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta would issue the way forward on the dialogue, he had
received intel from his party members citing difficulty in having an honest
conversation with Ruto.
