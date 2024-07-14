Don’t involve me in your dialogue with RUTO – UHURU’s man JEREMIAH KIONI now tells RAILA





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni ruled out any possibility of Raila Odinga’s Azimio participating in dialogue with President William Ruto, stating he would personally not take part if it occurred.

Speaking at Butere over the weekend, Kioni dismissed Ruto-Raila’s dialogue, stating that it would be an exercise in futility that would not necessarily lead to anything tangible, including Kenya's prosperity.

According to Kioni, any dialogue with the president would be a stain on Azimio's record. He also equated that to helping Ruto retain his seat in the 2027 elections.

“The former IEBC was broken down by Ruto himself, and now he wants to use Azimio to appoint commissioners who will favour him in 2027,” Kioni alleged.

In his heated speech, Kioni stated that even though Ruto dismissed his cabinet, he was responsible for the current State of the Nation.

The Jubilee Party Sec Gen further stated that any dialogue was a political play that would not solve the issues affecting Kenyans.

Kioni further lashed out at Ruto, claiming that he perpetrated a hostile takeover of the Jubilee Party after the 2022 elections.

“I have fought for Jubilee but he stole Jubilee Party. How should I be expected to dialogue with someone who took over my party,” added Kioni.

Additionally, Kioni, stated that although his Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta would issue the way forward on the dialogue, he had received intel from his party members citing difficulty in having an honest conversation with Ruto.

