DAVID NDII shares a cryptic message after ODM joined RUTO’s government – RAILA and his sycophants will not like this!





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - The head of President William Ruto’s Economic Council, Dr. David Ndii, shared a cryptic message after four senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ruto named Ali Hassan Joho to be the Cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs.

The president nominated ODM MP John Mbadi as the Cabinet Secretary for The National Treasury and Economic Planning, while National Assembly Minority Leader James Opiyo Wandayi was named to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

The Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development docket went to former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya.

All four cabinet nominees are close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Reacting to the appointment of four of Raila Odinga’s confidants, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said Kenyans should not worry about the new political deal between Ruto and ODM since that is what Raila Oidnga has been doing since 1998.

In his message, Ndii shared photos of the ODM leader shaking hands with former presidents, including the late president Daniel Moi.

He also shared a photo of the famous handshake between Raila and the late president Mwai Kibaki after the highly disputed 2007 presidential election.

The handshake between Kibaki and Raila gave birth to a coalition government where Raila was named the prime minister.

He further shared the picture of the handshake between the ODM leader and ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta outside Harambee House with the caption; "Mnashaangaa nini,"

The Kenyan DAILY POST