DAVID NDII shares a cryptic message after ODM joined RUTO’s government – RAILA and his sycophants will not like this!

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - The head of President William Ruto’s Economic Council, Dr. David Ndii, shared a cryptic message after four senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ruto
named Ali Hassan Joho to be the Cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Mining,
Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs.
The president nominated ODM MP
John Mbadi as the Cabinet Secretary for The National Treasury and Economic
Planning, while National Assembly Minority Leader James Opiyo Wandayi was named
to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.
The Ministry of Co-operatives
and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development docket went to
former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya.
All four cabinet nominees are close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Reacting to the appointment of
four of Raila Odinga’s confidants, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said
Kenyans should not worry about the new political deal between Ruto and ODM
since that is what Raila Oidnga has been doing since 1998.
In his message, Ndii shared
photos of the ODM leader shaking hands with former presidents, including the
late president Daniel Moi.
He also shared a photo of the
famous handshake between Raila and the late president Mwai Kibaki after the
highly disputed 2007 presidential election.
The handshake between Kibaki and
Raila gave birth to a coalition government where Raila was named the prime
minister.
He further shared the picture of the handshake between the ODM leader and ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta outside Harambee House with the caption; "Mnashaangaa nini,"
