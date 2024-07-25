CCTV captures masked thugs armed with AK-47 rifles robbing a business premise in Garissa Town - This country is not safe (Watch).





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Two gun-toting thugs stormed a business premise in Garissa town and made away with an unknown amount of money.

CCTV footage shows the masked thugs armed with AK-47 rifles getting into a shop and ordering the owner to lie down and surrender.

Fearing for his life, the businessman obliges and watches helplessly as the two-man gang ransacks his shop looking for money.

The suspects had covered their faces with balaclavas.









Watch the footage.

Genge la wezi armed with AK-47 rifles in Garissa are terrorising and stealing goods/items. pic.twitter.com/B8yBcqtx5A — Psycho Sins (@Psychosins__) July 24, 2024

