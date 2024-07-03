I will not support the looting of businesses in Nairobi by SAKAJA and his goons – Kileleshwa Ward MCA ROBERT ALAI says





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has said he will not support the looting and burning of businesses in Nairobi allegedly organized by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Sakaja is accused of allegedly hiring goons on Monday to burn businesses in the city.

This was witnessed on Tuesday when goons broke into Quickmart supermarket at Bus Station and looted properties worth millions of shillings.

In reaction, Alai, who is a close ally of Sakaja, said as the Kileleshwa MCA, he will not support the burning and looting of Quickmart supermarkets since they have employed many of his voters,

Alai said Quickmart supermarket has three branches in his ward, namely Gitanga, Waiyaki Way, and Mandera Road, and has employed thousands of his voters.

“Businesses like #Quickmart have been working with our community in Kileleshwa Ward to provide relief food and support to poor households.

"They have even considered many young men and women from slums since August 2022 for employment in Kileleshwa Ward where we have 3 branches (Gitanga, Waiyaki Way, and Mandera Road).

"Someone wants me to support the looting and burning of the branches of such businesses?

"I wouldn’t do that guys. Sorry!,” Alai wrote on his X platform.

