See how NIS is spinning tales on individuals organising and funding GEN Z protests – GACHAGUA was right, HAJI should be sacked.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - The National Intelligence Service(NIS) is a shadow of its former self, going by how they are advising President William Ruto over the ongoing protests by Gen Z.

For the past few weeks, Gen Z has been demonstrating across major cities and towns against the punitive Finance Bill 2024, which the President withdrew last week.

In regards to these demos that have exposed Ruto and his regime, NIS has been offering the president intelligence briefs that have left the country shocked.

In one of the latest intelligence briefs, the Noordin Haji-led agency urged the President that the demonstrations are being financed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The NIS further told the President that Uhuru, Gachagua, and Owino are organsing transport for the youth to demonstrate in major cities.

What Haji and his NIS team don't realize is that the Gen Z protests are organic and not funded by anyone.

