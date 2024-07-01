1xBet will help Kenya's drivers become more responsible





1xBet became a partner of Bodaa Program, a project that aims to make road traffic in Kenya safer. It might seem odd to mix betting with traffic rules. But for 1xBet there is nothing impossible—the company strives to change the world for the better not only in the betting sphere.

Bodaa Program is a massive education project for boda boda drivers created by the National Transportation and Safety Administration (NTSA). The program started on summer 2024 and plans to reach 6,000 drivers this quarter alone. The first training will take place in Nairobi and later in other Kenyan counties.

«1xBet is honored to be a Bodaa Program partner. This is the first time a program of this kind has been held in Kenya, and we are delighted to contribute to it. We are used to setting new excellence standards in betting, and we are confident that Bodaa Program will also change the situation for the better, making drivers more responsible and road traffic in the country safer», said a 1xBet representative.

1xBet will provide information support, along with vests and safety helmets for the project participants. Contests and other activities in Bodaa Program support will be held on the brand's social networks.

«The security is essential for 1xBet both in the game and in everyday life. The bookmaker wants its players to feel confident and not be afraid to move on the roads and drivers to receive additional motivation to comply with traffic rules. There's no place for risk on the road. The road favors caution. Channel your adrenaline into the game», added the company’s representative.

1xBet promotes responsible betting and life, reminding visitors to play responsibly and offering betting options for users over 18 years of age. With the Boda2024 promo code, new 1xBet players can get a welcome bonus on their first deposit of 200% of the deposit amount.

Join the project and become a responsible driver with Bodaa Program and 1xBet! Drive like a winner!

