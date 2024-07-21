EMINEM's ex-wife, KIM MATHERS, is seen with injury on her face (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of Rapper, Eminem has a mysterious injury on her face, new photos reveal

The 49-year-old Kim, who is now on good terms with Eminem, stepped out in Michigan, USA with a noticeable mark on her left cheek.

She wore a bandaid over the small injury above a bruise along her jawline.

The mom of four also carried a large set of keys on a lanyard with the words Good Vibes printed on it, along with a small purple pouch and her cell phone.

Kim and Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, married in 1999 and divorced two years later.

They remarried in January 2006 but had broken up again by April of that year.

The two are reportedly now on good terms after years of ups and downs and reunited at their daughter Hailie's wedding in Detroit.