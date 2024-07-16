Former CS MOSES KURIA leaks information about RUTO’s former Cabinet and exposes it badly – Look! It was just a matter of time





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary for Performance Management and Public Service, Moses Kuria, has dropped a bombshell on President William Ruto’s former Cabinet which he sacked last Thursday.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria revealed that Ruto’s former Cabinet was already defective and was seemingly showing cracks before he dismissed it.

According to Kuria, the Cabinet, which he was a part of, already had difficulties conducting business and hosting committee meetings.

He further added that some of the people were attempting to stage coups and overthrow the current regime.

“We had problems even to hold cabinet committees was a problem, and I would like to give the President a chance to reform his government,” stated Moses Kuria.

He further added that the cabinet deserved to be dissolved long before the President fired the Cabinet Secretaries.

Kuria also added that he was in support of the President’s plan to have an inclusive cabinet that would unite all Kenyans.

This is after Ruto hinted at joining hands with Azimio in the upcoming cabinet appointments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST