Former CS MOSES KURIA leaks information about RUTO’s former Cabinet and exposes it badly – Look! It was just a matter of time

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary for Performance Management and Public Service, Moses Kuria, has dropped a bombshell on President William Ruto’s former Cabinet which he sacked last Thursday.
Speaking during an interview,
Kuria revealed that Ruto’s former Cabinet was already defective and was
seemingly showing cracks before he dismissed it.
According to Kuria,
the Cabinet, which he was a part of, already had difficulties conducting
business and hosting committee meetings.
He further added that some of
the people were attempting to stage coups and overthrow the current regime.
“We had problems even to hold
cabinet committees was a problem, and I would like to give the President a
chance to reform his government,” stated Moses Kuria.
He further added that the
cabinet deserved to be dissolved long before the President fired the Cabinet
Secretaries.
Kuria also added that he was in
support of the President’s plan to have an inclusive cabinet that would
unite all Kenyans.
This is after Ruto hinted at
joining hands with Azimio in the upcoming cabinet appointments.
