I was single and he was single, where is the problem? - PAULINE NJOROGE reacts to a photo of her getting mushy with NDINDI NYORO and confirms they were dating.





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Seasoned political blogger Pauline Njoroge has reacted to a trending photo of her with Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

In the photo that was widely circulated on social media, Pauline was pictured getting mushy with Ndindi Nyoro during a night out

Reacting to the photo, Pauline said it was taken in 2014 when they were both in the Jubilee party.

Pauline hit out at those circulating the photo to malign her and said back then, they were both single and free to mingle.

“The year was 2014. I was single, he was single and we were free to mingle. So what’s the story,” she posed.

Pauline has in the past been linked to affairs with senior government officials and politicians among them former Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.





