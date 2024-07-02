I was single and he was single, where is the problem? - PAULINE NJOROGE reacts to a photo of her getting mushy with NDINDI NYORO and confirms they were dating.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Seasoned political blogger Pauline Njoroge has reacted to a
trending photo of her with Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.
In the photo that was
widely circulated on social media, Pauline was pictured getting mushy with
Ndindi Nyoro during a night out
Reacting to the photo,
Pauline said it was taken in 2014 when they were both in the Jubilee party.
Pauline hit out at those
circulating the photo to malign her and said back then, they were both single
and free to mingle.
“The year was 2014. I
was single, he was single and we were free to mingle. So what’s the story,” she
posed.
Pauline has in the past
been linked to affairs with senior government officials and politicians among
them former Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.
