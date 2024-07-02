Who murdered Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital accountant, RACHEL CHEROP, and stuffed her body parts in a sack? – A friend reveals her last moments before brutal murder (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - The staff at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) is mourning the brutal murder of Rachel Cherop Biwott, an esteemed accountant at the hospital.

Rachel, a dedicated mother and hardworking professional, was last seen on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Described by those who knew her as a jovial, quiet, and charismatic woman, Rachel was known for her diligence, punctuality, and responsibility.

She left work on Saturday, June 22, and bid her colleagues farewell, promising to meet again the next morning.

When Rachel did not report to work on Sunday, June 23, her colleagues were not immediately alarmed, assuming she would show up on Monday.

However, concern grew when she remained absent on Monday, June 24, and her phone was unreachable by midday.

Panic set in among her coworkers and family members.

The unthinkable occurred when dismembered body parts were discovered in Mutwot, stuffed in a sack.

The mutilated remains were later confirmed to be those of Rachel Cherop Biwott.

Her head and other body parts were found, but many internal organs and body parts are still missing.

The horrifying nature of her death has left the entire hospital community and her family in shock and despair.

Rachel’s colleagues describe her as a peaceful person who never crossed paths with anyone at the office.

Her family, including her young boys who were the center of her life, are struggling to come to terms with the brutal loss.

Her family and friends are demanding justice as investigations continue.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.