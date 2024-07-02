I voted YES for the punitive Finance Bill but I won’t apologize; you can come for me if you want – Kuresoi North MP ALFRED MUTAI dares Gen Zs





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Kuresoi North Member of Parliament Alfred Mutai has dared the Gen Zs to go after him and his properties after voting for President William Ruto’s contentious Finance Bill which has since been rejected.

Speaking to his constituents over the weekend, Mutai disclosed that he has no apologies for voting for the bill.

According to the UDA lawmaker, he had read the Bill and it had good things for his constituency.

"I voted yes and I will not apologise because I knew voting for the finance bill would enable the construction of our roads. I read the finance bill on your behalf," the MP stated.

Mutai further condemned the destruction of property at Molo MP Kimani Kuria's home, who is also the Chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee in the National Assembly.

He asserted that the incident was uncalled for, maintaining that Kuria had implemented many projects in his constituency.

"I want to say sorry to the people of Molo. If there is a place that has benefited from development in this country, it is Molo Constituency.

"There is no road that has not been constructed in Molo. But if their gratitude is to destroy their MP's property, then woe unto them," Mutai remarked.

His remarks come as President William Ruto claimed that the MPs that voted for the Finance Bill 2024 were the true heroes of the country.

During a roundtable interview at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State asserted that those lawmakers were the ones who saw the opportunity to take the nation forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST