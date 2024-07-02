GACHAGUA finally comes clean on RUTO bribing MPs Sh2 million to vote YES on the contentious Finance Bill – Look!

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua finally came clean on allegations that he and President William Ruto bribed MPs with Ksh2 million each to vote in favour of the contentious Finance Bill 2024.
This is after Juja MP George
Koimburi revealed that MPs were offered Ksh2 million each to vote in
favour of the Finance Bill.
"We were offered money...
you saw how they carried money in sacks.”
"We were told that for
every yes vote, we would receive Ksh2 million,” Koimburi stated.
However, Gachagua denied the claims,
saying the Kenya Kwanza MPs voted their conscience, knowing it was the
right thing.
The DP vehemently defended the
legislators, who have since faced significant backlash from their constituents
for supporting the bill.
“I want to confirm as the Deputy
President and as the Deputy Party Leader of UDA, we did not give out Ksh2
million for them to vote for the Finance Bill,” Gachagua emphatically declared.
Leaked WhatsApp messages earlier
this week suggested that some MPs were demanding the remainder of the alleged
bribes, claiming they had only received Ksh100,000—a mere fraction of the
purported Ksh2 million.
