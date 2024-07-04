I hear your voices; I understand your concerns but you have to understand my father – RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE ‘addresses the nation’ with a message to Gen Zs





Thursday, July 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has come out to defend her father amid heightened political temperature fueled by the Gen Z revolution against the president and his government over the Finance Bill 2024.

Addressing the nation yesterday, Charlene, flanked by a group of youth identifying themselves as university youth leaders in the 47 counties, appealed to the Gen Zs to embrace dialogue for the sake of the country.

She noted that she was one of the Gen Zs and perfectly understands the challenges facing young people.

“I stand before you today not just as the President’s daughter but as one of you, a young Kenyan passionate about our country’s future,” Charlene said.

The first daughter decried the looting and vandalism that transpired as the protests progressed, saying that it was disheartening that peace had been far from her in the recent past.

” I hear your voices, I understand your concerns and the challenges we face as a generation are real and pressing,” she implored.

Charlene observed that the rising cost of living in the country was a matter of concern as well as the unemployment crisis faced by a majority of educated youth.

“We are all feeling the impact of the current economic situation,” she said.

However, Charlene appealed to the youth to understand the complexities of governance, telling them to not only criticize but also offer solutions to the problems.

She promised to work alongside the Gen Zs urging them to be open to dialogue if solutions to the current problems are to be realized.

