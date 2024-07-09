Here is the lady traitor OSAMA OTERO went for a vacation with after receiving money from State House to host Ruto on his X Space - He betrayed Gen Zs (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Popular social media influencer Kevin Monari, popularly known as Osama Otero, has taken a break from social media after receiving money from State House to host President William Ruto on his X Space last Friday.
Otero, known for his critical
stance against Ruto’s administration, had been a prominent voice among the
social media activists pushing the “Reject Finance Bill” campaign.
He was also targeted by security agencies during the wave of
abductions following the anti-Finance Bill protests that left more than 40
people dead and over 300 others injured, some seriously.
Despite his previous opposition, Otero appeared alongside
President Ruto on the official X Space, surprising many of his more than half a
million followers.
It is alleged that Otero received a hefty ‘token’ from State House
to host Ruto.
He is currently in Malindi for a vacation.
Hawkeyed social media users have established that he went for a
vacation in the company of a lady known as Njoki, who is also popular on X.
