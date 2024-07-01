I have no blood on my hands – RUTO refuses to take responsibility for Gen Zs killed by police as he values property over lives lost





Monday, July 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has emphatically declared that he has no blood on his hands.

Speaking during a Presidential Roundtable with mainstream media houses, Ruto refused to take responsibility for the lives of Gen Zs lost during protests and instead was worried about the property destroyed during the demos.

According to Ruto, since the onset of the anti-Finance Bill protests, property worth Ksh2.4 billion had been destroyed.

However, he admitted that the damage had been caused by criminals who allegedly infiltrated the peaceful protests to cause atrocities such as burning down a section of the Parliament Buildings.

"I have no blood in my hands. 19 people to the record that I have from the security agencies are dead. Very unfortunate," he stated.

"As a democracy, that should not be part of our conversation. 2.4 billion of the property had been destroyed."

"The office of the Chief Justice has been burnt. City Hall has been burnt. Parliament has been burnt," he added.

The Head of State, however, assured families of the deceased that investigations into the incidents were underway and that a full report would be made public.

"I am telling every parent; I have kids like they do and I care when there are issues in town where criminals can take advantage of situations and create a situation where the police have to use rubber bullets and live bullets in some cases because that is what an independent police service has to do.

"I am sure the police have a record and explanation for every incident that they were engaged in.”

"Any life that is lost is something that must bother anybody beginning with myself.

"When I came into office, I said there would be no extrajudicial killing in Kenya and I have made sure that there is no extrajudicial killing in Kenya.

"It is true that children got into situations where they became victims of the demonstrations.

"These great young people who have stepped forward to prosecute their agenda, I am certain that they did not burn Parliament," he stated.

