I am not wanted in RUTO’s government – DP GACHAGUA spills the beans as he gives the way forward





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he had been declared persona non grata in his own government.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Deliverance Church International Kaplong in Sotik, Bomet County yesterday, Gachagua revealed that some individuals in President William Ruto’s government don't want him there because of his political stand.

However, the DP reiterated he would never stop speaking truth to power since he was Ruto’s principal assistant.

“I always stand by what is true. A few people in government are uncomfortable with the truth and they normally have a slight problem with me,” the DP stated.

“But there is nothing they can do because I cannot change.”

Explaining that he was not a pushover, Gachagua remarked that there were people he trounced from the Mt Kenya region to become Ruto’s running mate and subsequently the nation’s second Deputy President.

With rumours of an impending impeachment motion, Gachagua told Sotik residents that he would stick with President Ruto through his political term.

Gachagua who had recently alleged that President Ruto was not receiving timely advice promised to always speak to the Head of State on key issues affecting the nation.

“One of the ways I will help him is by advising on what Kenyans are saying so that we can serve them,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST