I have heard you and will not form a coalition government with RUTO - RAILA ODINGA tells Gen Zs.





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he has received messages from Kenyans opposing any plan for a handshake with President William Ruto.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Raila said he had received messages from Kenyan youths who told him that they didn’t want a handshake with Ruto.

"Nimeambiwa na hawa viongozi kwamba mumesema hamtaki handshake. Ujumbe umefika," Raila stated

There has been an uproar among Kenyan youths over Raila's call for a national dialogue on Tuesday.

In an announcement, President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila agreed to commence a six-day multi-sectorial forum.

The forum, set to begin on Monday, July 15, will foster national dialogue and seek lasting solutions to Kenya's pressing issues.

Ruto emphasised the importance of the forum, stating that it would propose the way forward for the country.

“This forum will begin on Monday, next week and end on Saturday next week, it will be a 6-day forum and will propose the way forward for the country,” Ruto said

