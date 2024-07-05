BRONNY JAMES agrees four-year, $7.9 million contract with Los Angeles Lakers







Friday, July 05, 2024 - The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James have agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million rookie contract that includes a team option in the last year

The deal will keep the son of Lakers star LeBron James with the franchise through the 2027-28 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The younger James had his introductory press conference with the Lakers this week.

"For sure, amplified amount of pressure," James said of the attention on him. "I've already seen it on social media and stuff, and the internet and stuff and talking about that I might not deserve an opportunity. But I've been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. So it's nothing different, but it's more amplified, for sure. But I'll get through it."

The younger James will team up with his father, LeBron, who agreed to a two-year, $104 million deal with the Lakers on Wednesday, per Charania.

The Lakers drafted James with the No. 55 pick of the 2024 NBA draft after the 19-year-old impressed scouts during shooting drills at the 2024 NBA Scouting Combine.

James made his college debut at USC in December after suffering cardiac arrest and undergoing emergency heart surgery in July.

He went on to average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game through 25 appearances and nine stars for the Trojans.

James is set to make his Lakers debut in the summer league, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. The first summer tournament tips off July 6 with the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento.