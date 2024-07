Sunday, July 28, 2024 - A businesswoman, Olatope Odebunmi Omoniyi, said a girl she wanted to employ as a househelp told her she left her former place of employment because they fed her only twice daily.

“This girl left her former place of work cos they fed her twice a day. And you want to work for me ehn fine gal. Even me I eat once a day at times. I asked what time she wakes up, she said 7am. Omo, I no want this kain househelp abeg,” she wrote.